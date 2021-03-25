Asian stocks advance on optimism over pandemic recovery

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% to 3,909.52 after having been down 0.9% in the early going. But it was still on track for a loss for the week.

Investors have been moving money away from expensive tech stocks as part of a broader shift to stocks tied more closely to economic growth. There’s a good chance the recovery could be surprisingly strong with little interference from the Federal Reserve, said Andrew Slimmon, portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.

“There is a very clear message that the Fed is going to sit back and let the economy grow at a hotter rate because their number one priority is unemployment,” he said. “That means there’s a good chance the economy overshoots.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6% to 32,619.48. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite recovered from early losses to edged 0.1% higher, to 12,977.68. The Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks outdid the rest of the market, climbing 2.3% to 2,183.12.

The 10-year Treasury yield, which helps set rates for all kinds of loans, was steady at 1.62%. Treasury yields have been broadly rising with expectations for stronger economic growth and the inflation that may accompany it.