Asian stocks fall after Wall St rebounds from losses

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets fell Friday amid worries about rising coronavirus cases, Wall Street volatility and U.S. economic aid plans.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul all retreated.

Overnight, Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1%, recovering some of its loss from the previous day's 2.6% fall after American unemployment data were better than expected.

U.S. markets were roiled by a spate of trading by small investors of video game vendor GameStop that hurt hedge funds that bet the stock would fall.

Elsewhere, investors were watching virus infection spikes in Europe and Asia, renewed travel curbs and negotiations in Washington over President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid package.

“We are still moving towards a recovery from the pandemic, just a heck of a lot bumpier than anyone had expected,” said Stephen Innes of Axi in a report. “Yet the recent stock market washout may have put the path forward on a cleaner footing.”

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,487.45 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 1.9% to 27,671.79. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.5% to 28,409.72.