Asian stocks fall after Wall St rises on tech gains

India's Sensex opened down 0.1% at 50,034.07. New Zealand and Singapore advanced while Jakarta declined.

Investors are wavering between optimism that coronavirus vaccines that might allow business and travel to return to normal and fears of higher inflation after struggling economies were flooded with credit and government spending.

They have been reassured by Powell's comment earlier that the Fed's key interest rate will be kept near zero through 2023 even as inflation is forecast to pick up.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 3,940.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.3% to 32,731.20. The Nasdaq climbed 1.2% to 13,377.54.

Amazon rose 1.2% and Apple gained 2.8%, while Microsoft rose 2.4%.

Shares were boosted by a rise in bond prices, which narrowed their yield, or the difference between their market price and the payout at maturity. A rise in yields has been luring investors out of higher-priced tech stocks.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note narrowed to 1.69% after trading as high as 1.74% last week. The possibility of higher interest rates as yields rise has some investors concerned economic growth might slow.