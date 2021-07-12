Asian stocks follow Wall St higher ahead of earnings reports

Expectations for corporate profits are high as companies release quarterly results, led by Wall Street banks on Tuesday.

Corporate earnings are expected to surge 64% from a year earlier, according to FactSet. That would be the biggest year-over-year growth since 2009 in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Stocks have risen sharply in the past year on expectations that corporate profits would rebound once the pandemic ends. Without strong profits, it will be increasingly difficult for investors to justify these high stock prices and record market valuations.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 13 cents to $74.23 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 46 cents on Monday to $74.10. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, added 10 cents to $75.26 per barrel in London. It 39 cents the previous session to $75.16 a barrel.

The dollar gained to 110.37 yen from 110.34 yen. The euro advanced to $1.1871 from $1.1858.

