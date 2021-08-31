Asian stocks follow Wall St higher amid virus uncertainty

Also Wednesday, a survey found Chinese manufacturing decelerated in August as demand weakened and factories struggled with supply disruptions. The monthly purchasing managers' index by business magazine Caixin fell to 49.2 from July 50.1 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity growing.

Investors are trying to figure out which industries gain and which will lose as they grapple with supply disruptions, the spread of the more contagious variant of the virus and signs of possible consumer caution.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 6.11 points to 4,522.68. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1% to 35,360.73 and the Nasdaq slipped less than 0.1%, to 15,259.24.

On Friday, the Labor Department is due to report U.S. employment conditions in August.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 33 cents to $68.83 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 71 cents on Tuesday to $68.50. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 28 cents to $71.91 per barrel in London. It fell 42 cents the previous session to $72.99.

The dollar rose to 110.21 yen from 110.00 yen. The euro declined to $1.1805 from $1.1812.

