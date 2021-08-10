Asian stocks mixed ahead of US inflation data

A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Asian shares were mixed Tuesday as optimism about a gradual global economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic got tempered by worries over the variants spreading rapidly in some nations.
USA Women's Olympic Water Polo Goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson holds her gold medal as she poses for photos outside the New York Stock Exchange, before ringing the opening bell, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
USA Women's Olympic Water Polo gold medal goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson, poses for a photo with NYSE Director James Hyde, on the the New York Stock Exchange trading floor, before she rang opening bell, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
Trader Edward Curran works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as energy companies and banks clawed back some of the ground they lost a day earlier.
USA Women's Olympic Water Polo gold medal goalkeeper Ashleigh Johnson, right, rings the New York Stock Exchange opening bell, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021.
People walk past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data offering a glimpse at how the world’s largest economy is recovering. Japan, Shanghai and Hong Kong were up, while South Korea and Singapore declined.
By ANNABELLE LIANG
Associated Press
SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday ahead of U.S. inflation data offering a glimpse at how the world’s largest economy is recovering.
The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.7% to 28,069.28 and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.1% to 3,532.23. The Kospi in South Korea gave up 0.3% to 3,234.37, however.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 0.5% at 26,724.99. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.4% to 7,594.50.
The benchmark of New Zealand rose but that of Singapore and Indonesia fell.
Analysts are expecting the latest U.S. headline inflation rate, due Wednesday, to grow at a slower pace of 5.3% in July from a year earlier. This is slightly lower than June's 5.4%.
“A higher-than-expected reading may suggest inflation being more persistent and increase the risk of an earlier tapering timeline from the Fed,” said Jun Rong Yeap of IG.
Where the price increases lie matters, too. While the previous highlights were air travel fares and used cars, the larger determinant for inflation may be food and housing.
Traders will watch for the continued growth of food and housing prices, Yeap said.
They are also contending with the coronavirus delta variant's spread in Asia, which has resulted in travel restrictions being reimposed in China. Parts of Japan, including Tokyo, the capital, remain under a state of emergency.