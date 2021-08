Asian stocks rise following uptick on Wall Street

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks were mostly higher Wednesday as traders mirrored overnight gains on Wall Street during another busy earnings week.

Both the Kospi in South Korea and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 1.3%, to 3,279.65 and 26,526.98 respectively. The Shanghai Composite index gained 0.9% to 3,477.17 in afternoon trading.

Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 closed 0.4% higher at 7,503.20. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.2% to 27,584.08, however.

Shares rose elsewhere in Asia with the exception of Malaysia and Thailand.

Traders are awaiting U.S. jobs data due Friday. They are also watching the coronavirus' delta variant spreading in the U.S., Europe and Asia, and particularly in China.

Although China's recent outbreak is small, it is the worst China has had since the pandemic's emergence in the central city of Wuhan a year and a half ago.

“The small but significant rise in cases in China is grabbing attention,” Robert Carnell of ING said in a note.