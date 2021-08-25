Asian stocks slip following record Wall Street charge

SINGAPORE (AP) — Asian stocks slipped Thursday following a charge on Wall Street that drove indices to all-time highs for the second straight day.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.1% to 27,693.42 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave up 1% to 25,440.41. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.5% at 3,521.76.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 retreated 0.3% to 7,508.20. The Kospi in South Korea lost 0.6% to 3,129.08 after the country's central bank raised its policy rate by 25 basis points, in a move that could quell rising household debt.

Shares rose Malaysia and Thailand, fell in Indonesia and stayed flat in Singapore.

Investors are awaiting more clarity on Chinese regulatory reforms and their impact on the technology sector.

Chinese technology stocks had rallied earlier this week as a share buyback by games and social media giant Tencent Holding Ltd. boosted sentiment. The firm's Hong Kong-listed shares rose 0.1% on Thursday.

“After some renewed sentiments brought about by bottom-fishing from institutional investors and Tencent’s share buyback, investors may seem to be on hold for now as they look towards further clarity on the regulatory reforms, which is unlikely to conclude in the near term,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said.