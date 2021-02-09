At Disney characters union, lawsuit seeks end to takeover

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters is highly decentralized with locals like Local 385 exercising autonomy when it comes to elections and signing contracts on behalf of members. But the International Brotherhood of Teamsters can “trustee" locals in order to clean house of corrupt or incompetent leaders. Elections are usually held within a year and a half after a trusteeship so members can pick new leaders.

The previous leaders of Local 385 had faced multiple complaints from its members.

Disney's costumed-character performers were upset that Local 385 leaders made a deal with Disney World officials to cut out 20 or so workers from being covered by the union, without consulting members. Union members also said Local 385 leaders had been unresponsive to grievances by members seeking help against the companies they worked for.

More than 500 members had left Local 385 because of unhappiness with the leadership, and several hundred more members had signed petitions threatening to leave, according to a notice signed by Hoffa. Among them were nearly two-thirds of the 1,000 character performers at Disney World, who have been Teamsters since the early 1980s.