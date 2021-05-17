AT&T, Discovery join media brands as cord-cutting encroaches

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T will join its massive media operations that include CNN, HBO, TNT and TBS in a $43 billion deal with Discovery, the owner of lifestyle networks including the Food Network and HGTV.

The new media company enters a streaming arena that has been flooded in the past two years with new players including those owned by AT&T and Discovery which operate HBO Max and Discovery+, respectively.

Industry analysts believe the deal Monday is a signal that more mergers are ahead. One prominent analyst had been saying that Comcast’s NBCUniversal should merge with WarnerMedia, for example.

The rush into streaming has created a volatile environment with billions of dollars being plowed into new content that sets the top-tier platforms apart.

It is a major directional shift for AT&T which squared off with the Justice Department less than three years ago in an antitrust fight when it wanted to acquire Time Warner Inc. for more than $80 billion. That was a fight that AT&T won.

It's not immediately clear what the new company would mean for customers, but it will likely allow the bundling of streaming services. For example, Disney offers its viewers Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.