AT&T, Discovery join media brands as cord-cutting encroaches

NEW YORK (AP) — AT&T will combine its massive media operations that include CNN, HBO, TNT and TBS in a $43 billion deal with Discovery, the owner of lifestyle networks including the Food Network and HGTV.

It is a major directional shift for AT&T which squared off with the Justice Department less than three years ago in an antitrust fight when it wanted to acquire Time Warner Inc. for more than $80 billion. That was a fight that AT&T won.

It's not immediately clear what the new company would mean for customers, but it likely allow the bundling of streaming services. For example, Disney offers its viewers Disney+, Hulu and ESPN.

A standalone streaming service for CNN is also a possibility.

AT&T operates HBO Max, and Discovery created its own streaming service. HBO Max and HBO have a combined U.S. subscriber base of about 44 million, and Discovery+ has about 15 million subscribers.

“The new company will be able to join the upper tier of global (streaming) players: Netflix, Disney and Amazon,” Craig Moffett of MoffettNathanson told investors.

However, Netflix has more than 200 million subscribers worldwide, and Disney+ has over 100 million.