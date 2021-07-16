Atlantic City casinos win $345M in June, new monthly record

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Atlantic City's casinos set a new monthly record for gross gambling revenue in June, winning more than $345 million from gamblers as pandemic fears eased somewhat and gamblers returned with their wallets.

That figure was nearly four times as much as the nine casinos won last June, when they were closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. Starting next month, the year-to-year comparisons will become valid again as most casinos reopened on or near July 2, 2020.

When sports betting money won by three racetracks is added to the equation, the June total rises to nearly $393 million.

That easily surpassed the $278 the casinos and tracks won in June 2019, before the pandemic hit.

June is the traditional start of the summer season for the casinos, their busiest and most profitable time of year, and industry observers were eagerly awaiting the June results.