Atlantic City's 2 newest casinos nearing top of market

Both casinos were reborn out of failure — and none was more spectacular than Ocean's predecessor, Revel. Opened in 2012 at a cost of $2.6 billion, it never came close to turning a profit, went bankrupt twice, and closed in 2014.

It reopened as Ocean under the ownership of Colorado developer Bruce Deifik, who bought the shuttered property sight unseen.

But Deifik quickly ran out of money, and a New York hedge fund, Luxor Capital Group, that had lent him millions took over the property in return for canceling the debt. Deifik died in a car crash in Denver in April 2019.

Luxor gave Glebocki straightforward marching orders: Reverse the current financial situation, in which the casino was spending too much money and not bringing enough in. A series of reinvestments in the property included a revamping of the meandering casino floor to make it easier to navigate, a new high-limit table games area, a new Asian gambling space and new guest lounges for holders of its loyalty card.

It worked. Ocean won $183.5 million from gamblers inside its casino last year. Its gross operating profit was $21.8 million, up 224% from a year earlier.

Hard Rock occupies the building that used to house the Trump Taj Mahal casino, which closed in 2016.