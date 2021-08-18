Authorities: 2 dead in shooting at Indiana automotive plant

FRANKFORT, Ind. (AP) — Two women died Wednesday after a gunman opened fire at a central Indiana automotive plant, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the NHK Seating of America plant near Frankfort, according to authorities.

The suspected shooter fled the scene in a blue Ford, but was apprehended by police shortly after and remained in custody, Sheriff Richard Kelly told reporters.

He said both victims and the alleged shooter were NHK employees, but did not have further details.

“We were able to get him stopped within probably 45 seconds to a minute of him leaving the facility,” he told reporters.

No one else was hurt in the shooting near Frankfort, which is about 45 miles (72.42 kilometers) north of Indianapolis.

The plant, which designs and makes seating for vehicles, opened in June. Kelly said it shut down production for the day after the shooting.

A message left Wednesday for a plant spokesperson wasn’t immediately returned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0