Average US gas price rises a penny, to $3.40 per gallon

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline is up a penny over the past two weeks, to $3.40 per gallon.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that prices at the pump could continue to rise because crude oil costs have increased.
The average gas price is 95 cents higher than it was one year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.74 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.86 per gallon.
According to the survey, the average price of diesel is $3.70 a gallon, up 6 cents.
The states with the most expensive natural gas prices
States With the Most Expensive Natural Gas Prices
Residential gas prices spiked in 2021 to levels not seen since 2008
Strong inverse relationship between gas prices and consumption
15. Maryland
14. Arizona
13. Vermont
12. North Carolina
11. South Carolina
10. California
9. New Hampshire
8. Connecticut
7. Massachusetts
6. Maine
5. Rhode Island
4. Georgia
3. Alabama
2. Florida
1. Hawaii
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.