Bally's acquires SportCaller free-play game provider

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Bally's Corp.'s shopping spree shows no signs of slowing down as the Rhode Island-based gambling company snapped up yet another company Monday to enlarge its fast-expanding brand.

Bally's said it acquired SportCaller, a leading provider of free-to-play games as it continues to add companies to its mix of gambling, sports betting, media and technology firms.

Terms of the deal were not revealed.

SportCaller is but the latest acquisition for Bally's, which recently added Bet.Works and Monkey Knife Fight, and a media partnership with Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Using Bet.Works’ technology, SportCaller is expected to enable Bally’s to launch its own group of free-to-play games this year.