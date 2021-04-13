Bally's to pay $308M for Tropicana hotel on Las Vegas Strip

When it opened with three stories and 300 rooms in 1957 at a cost of $15 million, it was described as the most expensive hotel-casino built in Las Vegas and dubbed the “Tiffany of the Strip.”

The Flamingo had been open for a decade, the Sahara for almost 15 years. The high-rise Stardust opened the following year, costing $8.5 million.

“It was seen as a cut above other places and a little more intimate,” said David Schwartz, a gambling historian and former director of the Center for Gaming Research at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. “It’s one of the most storied properties still open today.”

Historian Michael Green said organized crime often had a hand in Tropicana operations, but observed that today it is corporate-owned.

“The Trop has a checkered history and a checkered past. But it also had a significant non-mob phase," Green said.

It was home for nearly 50 years to the “Les Folies Bergere” — a glittery and feathery topless revue featuring quintessential Vegas showgirls until it closed in 2009.