Banks, energy companies lead stocks higher on Wall Street

Banks and energy companies helped lead stocks higher in afternoon trading Wednesday, lifting the benchmark S&P 500 to a gain for the week.

The S&P 500 index was up 0.5% as of 12:38 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 157 points, or 0.5%, to 34,734 and the Nasdaq composite rose 0.2%.

The gains were broad, with more than 70% of stocks in the benchmark S&P 500 rising. Technology companies and health care stocks also made solid gains, while companies that rely on direct consumer spending, including travel-related businesses, fell.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.32% from 1.27% late Tuesday. Banks benefitted from the higher yields, which allow them to charge more lucrative interest on loans. Citigroup rose 1.9% and Capital One rose 2.6%.

Oil prices rose more than 3% and natural gas prices rose 2.5% as the oil and gas industry continues to sort through the damage caused by hurricane season in the Gulf. Disruptions have been more pronounced than originally expected, and there's been some oil spills from some refineries.

ExxonMobil was up more than 2.7%, which was helping lift the blue chips more than the rest of the market. Occidental Petroleum was up more than 5% and Marathon Oil was up more than 6%.