Banks, energy stocks lead indexes higher in early trading.

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street at the end of an up-and-down week, led by gains in banks and energy companies. If the early gains hold, the S&P 500 could narrowly avoid its second weekly loss in a row. The index was up 0.5% early Friday. Tech companies lagged the rest of the market. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.67% and the price of crude oil climbed 3.8%, its latest sharp move. Banks rose after the Federal Reserve said it would lift limits on the dividends banks can pay and the share buybacks they can make.

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares opened higher in Europe after gains in Asia on Friday driven by hopes for a strong recovery from the pandemic.

Paris, London and Tokyo advanced and U.S. futures also were higher. Investors appeared to be shrugging off a resurgence of coronavirus cases in many areas and focusing on signs economies are on the mend.

Hopes that economies will regain ground lost since last year's first outbreaks of coronavirus thanks to COVID-19 vaccinations and huge amounts of government have helped support stocks.