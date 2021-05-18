Biden back behind the wheel, zooming away in electric truck

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Joe Biden is back behind the wheel. And now he's gone, bolting down the track.

The self-described “car guy” took a spin in the new Ford F-150 Lightning truck during a visit to a Ford safety testing center Tuesday as part of a trip to Michigan to sell his $2 trillion infrastructure plan. The automaker showed off its new electric truck to coincide with Biden's tour of Ford’s Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, where the truck will be produced.

“This sucker’s quick,” the president said, as he rolled up to the traveling press corps. Then he warned them, “I’m just gonna step on it. I’ll come off at 80 miles an hour.”

Not quite, but off he sped, fast as a one-man drag race, quiet as a ... well, an electric vehicle.

Ford says the Lightning will hit 60 mph from a standing start in about 4.5 seconds.

The truck will be formally unveiled Wednesday night. Ford still had it wrapped in black-and-white camouflage on Tuesday.