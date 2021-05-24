Biden doubling spending to prepare for hurricanes, storms

Biden, during his visit to FEMA, received a briefing on this year’s outlook for the Atlantic hurricane season.

As climate change threatens to bring more extreme events such as increased floods, sea level rise and intensifying droughts and wildfires, the White House said it is the government's responsibility to better prepare and support communities before disasters occur, rather than simply respond afterward.

FEMA will provide $1 billion for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities program, which helps states, local communities, tribes and territories to develop projects to prepare for and reduce risks from disasters and natural hazards.

“We’re going to spare no expense, no effort, to keep Americans safe and respond to crises when they arise," Biden said. "And they certainly will."

Officials pledged to increase investment in climate research to improve understanding of extreme weather events and hone decision-making on climate resilience, adaptation and mitigation. The new funding should help ensure that communities have the resources they need to build resilience before these crises, the White House said.