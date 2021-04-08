Biden halts sale of National Archives center in Seattle

Any future sale of the facility would have to begin with a new process, including tribal consultation as well as a new factual record, Young said.

Given that the 74-year-old building has a multimillion-dollar maintenance backlog and that it sits on 10 acres of prime northeast Seattle real estate with water and mountain views, the federal government might well renew its plans to sell it to a developer.

But Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson has argued that the Seattle archives is ineligible for sale under the Federal Assets Sale and Transfer Act, which exempts buildings used for research in connection with federal agricultural, recreational or conservation programs. The archives are used for research under federal historical preservation programs and to litigate land use, water rights and conservation issues, the state's lawsuit noted.

In a phone interview Thursday, Ferguson said the Office of Management and Budget's reversal was inevitable after U.S. District Judge John Coughenour blocked the sale in February. He called the government's decision to sell the property without consulting the tribes outrageous.

Cantwell said Thursday she hopes that in the long run the federal government can maximize the property's value while also ensuring local access to the records.

“Hopefully we can come up with a more win-win situation, where we can keep the records in the Northwest and do it in a fashion that works for everybody,” she said.

