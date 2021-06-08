Biden nominee for public lands boss hits GOP opposition

“You've been incredibly partisan in your past,” said Republican Bill Cassidy of Louisiana. “It seems like from your heart, you really don't care for Republicans.”

Stone-Manning said her parents, both Republicans, would be “rolling in their graves” over the allegation. She indicated she wanted to move on from the 2020 election in which Daines beat back a challenge from Bullock, and added that working in a collaborative manner was the only way to make progress in the West’s contentious public lands debates.

“Elections can be tough. I was supporting my former boss, Gov. Bullock. But the election is over and I will honor the outcome of that election,” she said.

Democratic Sen. John Hickenlooper asked Stone-Manning about the headquarters relocation, which he said was “done in haste” and let down employees of the land bureau and Grand Junction residents who had hoped the change would spur the city's economy.

Stone-Manning said the Interior Department was reviewing the issue but gave no further details.

After leaving Bullock's staff in 2017, Stone-Manning led the National Wildlife Federation's efforts to preserve public lands in the West for wildlife, hiking, hunting and other nonindustrial uses.