Biden nominee linked to 1989 sabotage draws Republican ire

The case received extensive media coverage at the time, and Stone-Manning years later had to explain her involvement to Montana lawmakers prior to her confirmation to lead the state’s environment agency under former Gov. Steve Bullock.

Its resurfacing comes as some Republicans have sought to undermine Stone-Manning's nomination, characterizing her as a partisan Democrat and environmental radical.

Barrasso, of Wyoming, said after seeing the documents in the case that Stone-Manning's participation should disqualify her from heading the Bureau of Land Management, which regulates grazing, energy drilling, logging and other activities across 245 million acres (100 million hectares) primarily in the West.

“Tracy Stone-Manning collaborated with eco-terrorists,” Barrasso said in a statement. “She worked with extreme environmental activists who spiked trees, threatening the lives and livelihoods of loggers. While she was given immunity from prosecution to testify against her companions in court, her actions were disgraceful.”

Stone-Manning did not respond to telephone and text messages seeking comment.

An administration official who asked not to be identified said officials knew about the criminal case and Stone-Manning's testimony prior to her nomination.