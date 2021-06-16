Biden signals equity focus with new AmeriCorps leader choice

President Biden plans to nominate Michael Smith to lead AmeriCorps, sending a strong signal of an intent to focus on racial equity at the organization.

Smith currently is executive director of the My Brother’s Keeper Alliance. He also is director of youth opportunity programs at the Obama Foundation. His appointment as CEO of AmeriCorps will require Senate confirmation.

Previously, Smith was director of the Social Innovation Fund under President Obama before Obama tapped him to lead My Brother’s Keeper. He also was a senior vice president of social innovation at the Case Foundation.

Smith will take over AmeriCorps at a time when the agency is on the rise. The stimulus bill enacted in the spring included a funding boost of nearly $1 billion over three years to expand national service programs. That was a big boost: AmeriCorps budgets in recent years have hovered around $1 billion a year.

Smith indicated that his work with My Brother’s Keeper would deeply inform his leadership at AmeriCorps.