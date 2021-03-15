Biden taps Gene Sperling to oversee COVID-19 relief package

Gene Sperling, a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations, will lead the oversight for distributing funds from President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package.

Sperling will take a role similar to the one Biden had as vice president in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. He will work with the heads of the White House policy councils and federal agencies to get funds out quickly and optimize their effectiveness, just as Biden did with the Obama administration's stimulus package.

“I learned from my experience implementing the Recovery Act just how important it is to have someone who can manage all the moving parts with efficiency, speed and integrity and accountability,” Biden said in remarks Monday. “Gene will be on the phone with mayors and governors, red states, blue states. A source of constant communication. A source of guidance and support. And above all, a source of accountability for all of us to get the job done.”