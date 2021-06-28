Biden works to get infrastructure package back on track

Biden said Saturday that this was not a veto threat and by Monday the package appeared back on track.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden is “eager” for both bills to be approved by Congress and is going to “work his heart out” to make it happen.

“The president intends to sign both pieces of legislation into law,” Psaki said at her daily briefing.

Approval of both bills by Congress remains a long haul with this summer's initial votes expected in July. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell questioned the legislative process ahead and mounted fresh obstacles speaking Monday in Kentucky.

McConnell said he has not yet decided if he will support the bipartisan package, but he wants Biden to pressure House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer to say they will allow the bipartisan arrangement to pass without mandating that the much larger and broader follow-up bill be in place.

“I appreciate the president saying that he’s willing to deal with infrastructure separately, But he doesn’t control the Congress,” McConnell said at a press conference in Louisville.