Biden's pause on oil cause for big concern in New Mexico

“Certainly we all understand the critical importance of this industry to New Mexico’s bottom line and of the imperative to diversify our state economy and energy portfolio,” Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Nora Meyers Sackett said in an email.

Steve Pearce, chairman of the state Republican Party, said drilling was beginning to pick up in New Mexico's share of the Permian Basin because of rising oil prices. But he said he's concerned that activity could evaporate.

“I think we’re going to see companies choosing not to invest in New Mexico and take their jobs and drilling to Texas just 3 miles away,” Pearce said. "They can just scoot across the border where they don't have federal lands.”

The executive order includes an exception giving some senior U.S. Interior Department officials authority to approve actions that otherwise would be suspended. But industry officials expect there to be a bottleneck given the amount of requests nationwide.

The order has drawn praise from environmentalists, who have been seeking to rein in development across the West.

“Any step toward fixing the broken federal oil and gas leasing program is a step in the right direction," said Mark Allison, director of the group New Mexico Wild.