Big bourbon producer Heaven Hill faces strike in Kentucky

“We know Heaven Hill is family owned. They tell these workers, ‘You’re family, just like us. You’re our family,’” Aubrey said, adding that most workers have their own families. "If they get pushed on this nontraditional schedule, then that’s going to take them away from their loved ones.”

The union said the company's contract offer also would remove a cap on health insurance premium increases, cut overtime and reduce take-home pay.

Heaven Hill said its support of employees “has been a source of pride” since its founding.

“We have had productive conversations with the union for several months now regarding components of the contract,” the company said in a statement. “We will continue to collaborate with UFCW leadership toward passage of this top-of-class workforce package.”

Workers often spend long careers at Kentucky bourbon distilleries, and the jobs often attract multiple generations of families. Disputes flare up occasionally, and other strikes occurred in recent years at Jim Beam and Four Roses — other iconic names in the bourbon sector.