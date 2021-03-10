Big music festival announces lineup for return to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Life is Beautiful arts and music festival announced its performer lineup on Wednesday, making a return of large annual events to Las Vegas after they were canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Green Day, psychedelic music artist Tame Impala and rapper A$AP Rocky headline the list of more than 60 artists booked for the Sept. 17-19 event.

“After a year away, we’re not only excited to welcome our fans back to downtown Las Vegas, but also our partner artists, chefs, speakers, and creators of all forms,” David Oehm, the event's chief executive, said in a statement.

Festival director Lauren DelFrago said organizers are working closely with local and state officials to ensure a safe return of live music. Early tickets sold out and general sales begin Friday.

The announcement came after the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority allocated $150,000 for Life is Beautiful among $3.5 million in marketing and sponsorships for events over the next 16 months.