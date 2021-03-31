Big Tech leads gains as Wall Street opens broadly higher

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street led by gains in Big Tech companies. The S&P 500 was up 0.4% early Wednesday. The index is headed for its fourth straight quarter of growth after hitting a bottom just over a year ago at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. Energy companies have been leading the market higher since the beginning of the year as oil prices moved sharply higher. That’s one of several signs that investors hope the economy will start to pick up this year as more people get vaccinated and as more restrictions on businesses, travel and schooling lift.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower Wednesday despite data that pointed to a strong economic recovery in China, as worries lingered about the pandemic.

France's CAC 40 inched down less than 0.1% to 6,085.03 in early trading, while Germany's DAX also fell less than 0.1% to 15,004.40. Britain's FTSE 100 slipped 0.4% to 6,745.59. U.S. shares were set for a slow start, with Dow futures down 0.1% at 32,879. S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% to 3,943.62.