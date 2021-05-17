Black elite family drama 'Our Kind of People' set for fall

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Affluent and well-connected Black families are the focus of “Our Kind of People,” a new Fox drama series from “Empire” creator Lee Daniels.

Based on “Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class," a 1999 nonfiction book by Lawrence Otis Graham, the series will join the network's fall schedule, while midseason's “The Cleaning Lady” will bring the rarity of an Asian lead character to TV.

Elodie Yung (“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”) stars as a Cambodian doctor who is driven by family circumstances to work for mobsters as a crime scene “cleaner,” Fox said Monday in announcing its 2021-22 schedule

“Our Kind of People,” according to Fox's thumbnail description, is an “unapologetic celebration of Black resilience and achievement.” Set on Massachusetts' fabled Martha's Vineyard island, it stars Yaya DaCosta (“Chicago Med,” “Whitney”) and Morris Chestnut (“The Resident”).

“We’re not only saying something culturally, we’re doing something culturally,” producer Daniels told advertising buyers, who are rotating among virtual presentations of next season's offerings from Fox and other broadcasters this week.