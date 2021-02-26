Black News Channel reloads with talk focus, morning show

Hill said he's looking forward to bosses who don't just want him to “stick to sports.”

How much is he looking forward to the opportunity? He'll be working from Los Angeles, at least at the start, going on the air at 3 a.m. local time. Reed is based in Atlanta.

BNC's moves come at a time many mainstream news organizations are examining their own commitments to cover minority communities and employ more non-white journalists. Hair said he's seen an increased emphasis in coverage at competitors; the makeup of leadership teams is what matters more.

Three Black women have gotten important new television jobs in recent months: Rashida Jones is the new president of MSNBC, Shawna Thomas is the executive producer of “CBS This Morning” and Marie Nelson is on the team running ABC News following the network news president's resignation.

“Time will tell if this is a moment or a movement,” Hair said. “Hopefully it will be the latter.”

Next month, BNC will have its audience measured for the first time by the Nielsen company.

Hair indicated, however, that there are no tricks to increasing the network's influence.

“It's about good content and it's about good storytelling,” he said. “That's how you build awareness. People start talking about what they saw on BNC last night. We have to build on that content to make the network something special.”

