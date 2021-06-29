Blackouts in US Northwest due to heat wave, deaths reported

Avista had to implement deliberate blackouts on Monday because "the electric system experienced a new peak demand, and the strain of the high temperatures impacted the system in a way that required us to proactively turn off power for some customers,” said company president and chief executive Dennis Vermillion. “This happened faster than anticipated.”

Rosentrater said the outages were a distribution problem, and did not stem from a lack of electricity in the system. Unprecedented demand coupled with record heat strained the distribution system and power had to be cut to prevent equipment damage, she said.

Meanwhile, authorities said multiple recent deaths in the region were possibly related to the scorching weather.

Officials in Bremerton, Washington, said heat may have contributed to four deaths in that Puget Sound city. But Vince Hlavaty, Bremerton’s medical officer, told the Kitsap Sun that firefighters cannot say definitively whether the heat was the cause of death.