Boy Scouts get conditional approval of $850M bankruptcy deal

Silverstein said any payment of legal fees by the Boys Scouts, or by the victims fund, which was also contemplated in the agreement, “comes directly or indirectly out of their clients’ pockets, and indeed the pockets of all abuse victims.."

“Any funds diverted from abuse victims, especially to pay an obligation of their lawyers, needs to be closely examined,” she said.

Silverstein also denied the BSA’s request under the agreement for permission to withdraw from an April agreement in which insurance company The Hartford would pay $650 million into the fund for abuse claimants in exchange for being released from any further liability.

Silverstein said the Hartford settlement was a separate issue from the agreement, and that the BSA’s attempt to use the agreement as a vehicle to back out of that deal was improper.

“You can’t just roll up any relief you want and put it in a request to approve an RSA,” she said. ”... The request to determine debtor’s obligations or, conversely, Hartford’s damages, is not appropriate in this context.”

Irwin Zalkin, an attorney for abuse claimants who opposed the agreement, said the judge “gutted” key conditions that supporters were hoping to “box her into.”