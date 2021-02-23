Boyfriend expected to be charged in death of Kenosha woman who had been reported missing

The boyfriend of a woman found dead at her home after being reported missing weeks before is expected to be charged with her death.

Gia Buccieri Martin, 39, was reported missing on Jan. 26, with family saying she had last been seen the previous day. She was found dead on Feb. 14 at the home she shared with her boyfriend on the 5100 block of 14th Avenue.

The boyfriend, Roderick Lamar Smith, 39, has been in custody at the Kenosha County Jail on a probation hold since the day Martin was found, as police continued to investigate the cause of her death.

Smith is expected to be formally charged Wednesday.

On Monday night, police recommended charges of first degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse, obstructing police and possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Kenosha Police were releasing no information on how Martin was killed or where her body was found at her home.

A person familiar with the investigation who spoke with the Kenosha News said that after a person who visited the building reported a foul odor, police searched and found Martin’s body hidden on the property.