Branson mum on when he'll launch to space on Virgin Galactic

Branson would not comment Wednesday on which flight he'll be on — he wouldn't even say when the next flight might be. He did acknowledge it's “very important” for potential customers to see him strap in for a ride, before opening the doors to the paying public.

The thrill-seeking adventurer, who turns 71 in a few weeks, said he's “not apprehensive at all” about launching into space.

“It's a dream of a lifetime," he told the AP.

Last week, Virgin Galactic got the Federal Aviation Administration's OK to start launching customers. More than 600 people already have reserved a ride to space. Tickets initially cost $250,000, but the price is expected to go up once the company starts accepting reservations again.

Virgin Galactic made its third flight to space in May, with two pilots in the cockpit of the winged spaceship. Like Virgin Orbit, Virgin Galactic uses an aircraft to get off the ground and waits until it reaches high altitude before releasing and firing the rocket.

