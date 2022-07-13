BREAKING: Kenosha Police confirm Tuesday drowning death of 5-year-old boy

UPDATE:

A 5-year-old boy who was pulled from Lake Michigan at Pennoyer Park in Kenosha Tuesday evening has died, Kenosha Police announced Wednesday afternoon in a press release.

This death investigation remains open with the Kenosha Police Department.

Details of the investigation are not being shared at this time, including the identity of any person involved.

Mayor John Antaramian and County Executive Samantha Kerkman "recognize that there were many people at the location last night who may have witnessed the tragic event," according to the press release.

“Seeing something like this is shocking and County resources are available to help people process what they witnessed," Kerkman said.

“I offer my sympathy and prayers to the family. This tragic death is a reminder of the ever-changing flow of the Pike River into Lake Michigan and the dangerous undercurrent of the lake. The City has applied for a grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation as we continue to look for solutions. I encourage families that may need assistance in dealing with this tragedy or on how to talk to your kids about it, to contact the Mental Health Resource Center 262-764-8555”, Antaramian said.

---------------------------

Emergency crews pulled a 5-year-old boy from Lake Michigan Tuesday night after he was reported missing while at Pennoyer Beach with a group of people that included other children who were playing at the shoreline and in the water.

The boy was reported missing at 6:17 p.m., following an earlier rescue call the Kenosha Fire Department’s crew had responded to the beach east of the Pennoyer Park band shell. Emergency units, including a Fire Department ambulance and multiple police cruisers were at the scene along the Lake Michigan shore, directly behind the band shell where the Tuesday's at the Shell outdoor concert continued into the early evening.

A U.S. Coast Guard craft was also near shore assisting with the search, as were emergency responders in an inflatable craft.

"Cold water resuscitative measures"

About 45 minutes later, rescuers located the boy in the water, according to Battalion Chief Ryan McNeely. Multiple personnel held sheets around the immediate scene at the shore shortly after beginning life-saving measures. Moments later, the large group of emergency medical personnel rushed the boy to an awaiting ambulance which initially drove away without sounding its sirens.

According to McNeely, emergency medical personnel performed, “cold water resuscitative measures” on the boy prior to transporting him to a local hospital. His condition was not immediately disclosed.

McNeely said rescue workers were initially called at 5:57 p.m. for a report of a “near drowning” of another child prior to pulling the boy from the lake.

“What that call actually was, was a young girl who was conscious and breathing and walking on the beach coughing up a lot of water. So that was categorized as a near drowning,” he said.

The girl was later transported from the scene to a local hospital for observation and evaluation. Her injuries were not life-threatening, he said.

McNeely said that as emergency medical crews were evaluating her, authorities discovered the girl was with a group of children, including the 5-year-old boy.

“It was determined at the time they were missing one of the kids from that group,” he said, referring to the boy. “It was presumed he was still in the lake.”

The situation then was upgraded to a water call incident, he said, which activates the county’s dive team, the Coast Guard, additional department personnel and police.

Kenosha police issued a statement on Twitter confirming that the boy had been rescued, but that the the matter was an "evolving investigation" and would have no further comment on the incident Tuesday night.

Concert-goers join the search

Several people on the beach who had been at the band shell for the concert, said they had left the performance to help with the search. An announcement had been made during the concert alerting the audience about the missing boy.

Fire and rescue, they said, had to respond to the water incident just moments earlier involving the young girl, possibly a few years older than the boy. It was not known whether the two children were related to each other, however.

Elisa Rocha of Kenosha was among the concert-goers who went to the beach to help with the search.

"We were just listening to the music and one of the police officers made an announcement that there was a little 5-year-old boy ... that was missing," she said. Rocha said the officer included in the announcement that the boy was not wearing any swim trunks and for the audience to be on the lookout for him.

"So, we just picked up our stuff and helped them look," she said. Rocha said the authorities didn't release any further information on the boy.

According to Rocha, other people on the beach noted that fire and rescue were already on the scene for a girl who was with the boy and reported to be in the water with him. The waters in the area are known to have dangerous rip currents and large signage nearby warns swimmers of the hazards in both English and Spanish.

"The little boy ended up going missing in the meantime," she said. "It's just horrible. I hope he's found."

Garrett Devoe of Kenosha said he was also at the band shell to attend the concert but decided to go for a walk on the beach before it started.

"We'd seen everybody waving their arms before the police arrived," he said. "There was a couple here, a man with his daughter holding her and saying there was a boy missing."

According to Devoe, the man said that they had found the boy's shorts. He said the man and his daughter, who Devoe said was about 8 years of age, were crying. Rescue personnel then descended upon the beach and into the lake to search for him.

He said following the police announcement at the concert "everybody started searching" for the boy, Devoe included.

Resident with drone assists in finding boy

McNeely said that aiding in the search was a man who was at the beach and offered to use his drone to help find the boy.

“He launched his drone and at 7:02 p.m., we found the (boy) in the water,” said McNeely. The boy was discovered in the lake about 50 feet from the shore.

This story continues to develop.