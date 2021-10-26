 Skip to main content
AP

Brooklyn Diocese fires music teacher after same-sex wedding

NEW YORK (AP) —

The Brooklyn Diocese fired a Catholic music school teacher in Queens after he married a man, saying he violated a contractual stipulation to the Catholic Church.

Matthew LaBanca, a teacher at St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy in Astoria and a music director at Corpus Christi Church, was fired Oct. 13 after diocese officials learned he had married a man in August, the Daily News of New York reported Monday.

LaBanca said that a community member reported his wedding date to the diocese, and that high-ranking officials met for two months to discuss whether he should be fired.

LaBanca said that Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio, the soon-to-retire leader of the Brooklyn Diocese, was responsible for his termination.

In a statement, school and church officials said that LaBanca was fired because he violated a part of his contract that said teachers must “support and exemplify by his/her public conduct Catholic doctrine and morality.”

LaBanca said he was offered a severance package but turned it down because it would have required him to sign documents that prohibited him from speaking about the termination.

City and state anti-discrimination laws forbid terminations based on sexual orientation, but religious institutions are protected to make decisions based on religious beliefs.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Daily News.

