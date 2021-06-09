Bruised but unbowed, meme stock investors are back for more

“They’ll do surprising things if given the tools,” said Hossein Azari, CEO of cmorq, a company that helps customers get into cryptocurrencies and advocates for a new world of “decentralized finance.”

Azari sees it all stemming from people feeling left out as they watched wealthy investors and firms suck up the majority of the economy’s gains in recent years. Now they see a way to get some for themselves.

“They are not out there trying to prove anything,” he said. “They just want to kind of materialize the American dream for themselves.”

Some of the meme-stock buyers believe fervently in the financial futures of the companies they’re backing. Others say on social media posts that they’re merely looking to cash in on whatever the next hot stock is. Most say that as long as other like-minded investors stick together and hold the stock, they’ll protect each other and the stock’s price.

Malcolm Ethridge, a financial adviser with CIC Wealth outside Washington, D.C., said a range of his clients want to talk about meme stocks, as well as cryptocurrencies. Ethridge also says it’s not only younger investors pushing up meme stocks — he’s gotten just as many requests from his clients who are retirees.