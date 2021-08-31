Bud Light is launching a pumpkin spice spiked seltzer

From coffee to candy to macaroni and cheese, it's possible to think that pumpkin spice has peaked. Not so fast.

Bud Light is releasing its first-ever hard seltzer featuring the fall flavor. The alcoholic beverage includes a blend of pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla flavors that the company describes as "literally the taste of fall." (Don't tell Starbucks.)

The new drink, which will be available nationwide beginning September 6, is part of a new fall-themed variety pack. The 12-pack also includes toasted marshmallow, maple pear and returning favorite apple crisp. The latter flavor was released last year as part of a holiday-themed pack.

