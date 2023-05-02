ST. LOUIS — Sales of Bud Light have been plunging since the company enlisted the help of transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney in a marketing campaign a month ago.
In the week that ended April 22, the brand’s in-store sales plummeted more than 26%, according to figures reported by Bump Williams Consulting, a Connecticut-based firm that specializes in the alcoholic beverage industry.
And the decline is only accelerating. The week before, sales dropped by 21%. The week before that, it was 11%.
Bud Light is still the bestselling beer in America by far, said Bump Williams, the founder, president and CEO of the agency that bears his name. In 2022, Anheuser-Busch InBev sold more than $4.8 billion worth of it in stores, he said, far outpacing Modelo Especial ($3.75 billion) and Michelob Ultra ($3.3 billion).
But if the company can’t stop the decline in sales, especially as the peak beer-drinking summer season approaches, “then Bud Light is in serious trouble this year. And I think it runs the risk of losing that No. 1 position at the end of calendar year 2023 to Modelo Especial,” Williams said.
Already, sales are off 8% for the year.
In early April, Anheuser-Busch sent a can of Bud Light to the 26-year-old Mulvaney with a picture of her face on it. The influencer posted a brief video of herself on TikTok — in black gown and black gloves — drinking a Bud Light, noting that the promotion was part of March Madness and joking that she did not know what sport that was for.
An Anheuser-Busch spokesperson said Monday, “Anheuser-Busch works with hundreds of influencers across our brands as one of many ways to authentically connect with audiences across various demographics. From time to time we produce unique commemorative cans for fans and for brand influencers, like Dylan Mulvaney.
“This commemorative can was a gift to celebrate a personal milestone and is not for sale to the general public.”
The blowback was swift. Within days, singer Kid Rock posted a video of him shooting cases of the beer. A couple of weeks later, model and influencer Bri Teresi did the same thing but dressed in an American flag bikini top and firing a semi-automatic rifle.
An informal boycott of Bud Light ensued by people protesting the use of a transgender person in the marketing campaign.
Williams said that when Bud Light brand manager Alissa Gordon Heinerscheid took over marketing for the brand last year, sales of Bud Light were already slumping. She tried to increase sales with this campaign by trying to appeal to a younger, politically progressive market.
“Her big miss was I don’t think she understood who the core Bud Light shopper was. When she came out with her comments, they were deemed as being derogatory, insulting and juvenile. And the Bud Light drinkers said ‘Enough of that,’” Williams said.
Heinerscheid explained the shift in marketing strategy by saying Bud Light previously was “a brand of fratty, kind of out-of-touch humor.” She is now on a leave of absence, along with Daniel Blake, vice president for Anheuser-Busch’s mainstream brands.
During the controversy, sales have shot up for Bud Light’s biggest competitors, Miller Lite and Coors Light, Williams said. What is more, he is beginning to see what is known as a negative halo effect — other Anheuser-Busch brands are suffering because of the dispute.
“I also think that what’s happening now is that anybody that is a Bud Light drinker and switches to Michelob Ultra because they don’t want to be seen holding a Bud Light, someone down the bar is going to say, ‘Hey, buddy, that’s an Anheuser-Busch product you’re holding,’” Williams said.
The slowdown in sales of Michelob Ultra is of particular concern to Anheuser-Busch because it had been one of the fastest-growing brands on the market, said David Steinman, vice president and executive editor at Beer Marketer’s Insights.
Meanwhile, the company is taking heat from all sides, Steinman said. The anti-trans contingent is upset because of the association with Mulvaney, while the progressive contingent is upset by what it sees as backing down from the pro-trans statement made by sending her the beer.
According to Williams, the plunge in sales is hitting beer distributors especially hard, costing them millions of dollars every day. To stop the slide, Anheuser-Busch needs to cooperate with them and come up with a way to entice their former consumers back into the fold, he said.
In addition, the corporation should remember who its customers are and apologize to them for abandoning them in their support of Dylan Mulvaney, he said.
“Right now their compass is completely broken. There’s no game plan,” he said.
The worst beers in the world, according to Beer Advocate
The worst beers in the world, according to Beer Advocate
It's no surprise that Americans love their beer.
Despite having a relatively old legal drinking age compared to the international standard of 18, America still ranked among
the drunkest countries in the world in 2021. The previous year, legal consumers in the U.S. drank an average of 26 gallons of beer per person.
Craft beers, in particular, are
growing in popularity in the U.S. In 2021, craft beer sales rose nearly 8%, compared to 1% for the overall beer market. A dramatic jump in the number of breweries nationwide began around 2010, increasing from 1,813 that year to 9,247 as of 2021.
But as it turns out, Americans also hate their beer.
Beer Advocate allows users to rank and leave comments on any beer commercially available, and critics who pick up on watery taste and over-carbonation do not mince words.
Ironically, many of the worst-ranked beers are also the most bought nationwide, including Corona Extra and Bud Light. This could be because American drinking culture uniquely prizes low-quality, light-bodied beer that can be drunk quickly in large quantities. America has a
more dysfunctional drinking culture than most other countries. The fraternity system and massive sporting events (not to mention tailgates) are just two examples of cultural staples that eschew other countries' fondness for moderation and pacing when drinking.
Overall, however, the rise in popularity of craft beers may very well mean that these rankings will soon be reflected in sales numbers. This
shift has already begun: over the past decade, regional breweries have stolen a more significant portion of national annual beer sales from global giants. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was less than 60%. As tastes become more refined, average beer prices are increasing as well, reflecting consumer demand for a higher-quality product.
So which beers are Americans "hate-drinking?"
Stacker compiled a list of the worst-rated beers in the world, using ratings from Beer Advocate. This list was created by choosing those with the worst rank among beers with more than 100 ratings. To diversify the beers' origins, Stacker selected a maximum of five beers per brewery for ranking. You may also like: IPAs to Pilsners: The best beer of every type
monticello // Shutterstock
#25. Old Milwaukee Beer
- Average rating: 2.39 (593 votes)
- Ranking: Ranked #30,688
- Type: American Adjunct Lager
- ABV: 4.6%
- Brewery: Pabst Brewing Company
- Location: Texas, United States
Old Milwaukee's lightness and heavy carbonation have
some critics. Nevertheless, it won medals at the Great American Beer Festival six times since 1997.
Venn-Photo // Shutterstock
#24. Heineken Premium Light Lager
- Average rating: 2.38 (741 votes)
- Ranking: #30,692
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 3.3%
- Brewery: Heineken Nederland B.V.
- Location: Netherlands
Heineken's Premium Light Lager was introduced in a limited number of states in 2005 before being released nationwide the following year. The beer's primary draw is that it has just 90 calories
, but many consumers think this comes at the cost of taste, with some reviews calling the offering watery and flavorless.
8th.creator // Shutterstock
#23. Corona Extra
- Average rating: 2.37 (4,180 votes)
- Ranking: #30,698
- Type: American Adjunct Lager
- ABV: 4.6%
- Brewery: Grupo Modelo S.A. de C.V.
- Location: Mexico
Corona Extra is the most popular of Corona's beers and has ranked as one of the
top-selling imported beers in the U.S. since 1998. Advertised as a light, fruity lager, some customers think it ultimately tastes too bland.
Estudio Conceito // Shutterstock
#22. Desperados
- Average rating: 2.35 (220 votes)
- Ranking: #30,690
- Type: American Lager
- ABV: 5.9%
- Brewery: Heineken Nederland B.V.
- Location: Netherlands
Desperados is
known for its distinctive tequila flavor, resulting in an alcohol by volume of 5.9%. The unique taste rubs many consumers the wrong way, though, with several describing it as overly sweet, and the tequila notes overpowering the traditional beer hops.
monticello // Shutterstock
#21. Black Label Beer
- Average rating: 2.32 (109 votes)
- Ranking: #30,689
- Type: American Adjunct Lager
- ABV: 4%
- Brewery: Pabst Brewing Company
- Location: Texas, United States
Black Label Beer has been brewed in Canada since 1926 but is consumed worldwide, even
going by the shorthand "Carling" in the U.K. to make it easily summoned for at crowded bars. Despite Black Label's popularity, it has been criticized for tasting like "sweat" and being flat.
Mikhail Esteves // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Kirin Light Beer
- Average rating: 2.29 (149 votes)
- Ranking: #30,701
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 3.2%
- Brewery: Kirin Brewery Company, Limited
- Location: Japan
Kirin Brewery
produces Japan's two most popular beers, Kirin Lager and Ichiban Shibori. The brand also brews in Australia, Europe, and North America. Kirin Light, though appreciated for having 95 calories, is also disliked for its overly mild taste.
maodoltee // Shutterstock
#18. Colt 45 Malt Liquor
- Average rating: 2.28 (669 votes)
- Ranking: #30,712
- Type: Malt Liquor
- ABV: 5.6%
- Brewery: Pabst Brewing Company
- Location: Texas, United States
Colt 45 generally
turns off drinkers with its overpowering booziness. A beer modeled to imitate malt liquor is unorthodox enough to require a star-studded PR campaign to encourage consumption: various celebrities have promoted the drink, most recently Snoop Dogg.
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#17. Labatt Blue Light
- Average rating: 2.26 (501 votes)
- Ranking: #30,714
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 4%
- Brewery: Labatt Brewing Company Ltd.
- Location: Ontario, Canada
Labatt Blue has been a dependable choice for Canadians looking for a light beer that can be consumed quickly en masse. Though this variation was created in 1983, the brewery itself has
existed in its earliest form since 1847.
JHVEPhoto // Shutterstock
#16. Beck's Premier Light
- Average rating: 2.24 (128 votes)
- Ranking: #30,709
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 2.3%
- Brewery: Brauerei Beck & Co.
- Location: Germany
Beck's Premier Light has a unique selling point of
being only 64 calories and containing just 3.9 grams of carbs. Though it is an enticing choice for the health-conscious, those looking for a fuller-bodied beer may be disappointed, with many reviewing it as being watery and too low-alcohol.
monticello // Shutterstock
#15. St. Ides High Gravity Malt Liquor
- Average rating: 2.22 (128 votes)
- Ranking: #30,713
- Type: Malt Liquor
- ABV: 8.2%
- Brewery: Saint Ides Brewing Company
- Location: Texas, United States
St. Ides is notable for having an alcohol content higher than malt liquor. What it lacks in flavor balance, it makes up for in pop culture lore. The beer has been
endorsed by a slew of famous rappers including the Notorious B.I.G., 2Pac, Ice Cube, Wu-Tang Clan, Dr. Dre, and Eminem.
Smit // Shutterstock
#14. Coors Light
- Average rating: 2.05 (4,240 votes)
- Ranking: #30,739
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 4.2%
- Brewery: Coors Brewing Company (Molson-Coors)
- Location: Colorado, United States
It's not just a
watery taste and overly carbonated texture that has gained Coors Light pushback. In 2013, the brand was called out by the Federal Trade Commission for allegedly misleading consumers into thinking that it had achieved a scientific guarantee of freshness with slogans including "the world's most refreshing can" and "beer on the inside, science on the outside."
The Toidi // Shutterstock
#13. Red Dog
- Average rating: 2.04 (595 votes)
- Ranking: #30,737
- Type: American Adjunct Lager
- ABV: 4.8%
- Brewery: Miller Brewing Co.
- Location: Wisconsin, United States
Red Dog beer had its peak of popularity just before the 2000s and it is
hard to find in stores today. But its manufacturer, the Miller Brewing Company, remains one of America's most significant breweries, in operation since 1855, and influential in the development of light beer.
BY-_-BY // Shutterstock
#12. Corona Light
- Average rating: 1.98 (1,734 votes)
- Ranking: #30,742
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 4.1%
- Brewery: Grupo Modelo S.A. de C.V.
- Location: Mexico
Corona Light falls
just behind Corona Extra in popularity, with around one-third of the calories and half of the carbs. The beer suffered from negative public opinion at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, when over a third of Americans said they would not buy Corona "under any circumstances" because of its association (in name only) with the coronavirus.
Sadie Mantell // Shutterstock
#11. Keystone Lager
- Average rating: 1.9 (123 votes)
- Ranking: #30,740
- Type: American Adjunct Lager
- ABV: 4.9%
- Brewery: Molson Coors Canada
- Location: Ontario, Canada
Keystone Lager is light-bodied—so light that those looking for a nuanced, flavorful taste
will have complaints. The beer's smoothness, however, makes it a popular at tailgates and other gatherings that call for an easy-to-drink can.
JP WALLET // Shutterstock
#10. Bud Light
- Average rating: 1.87 (4,971 votes)
- Ranking: #30,749
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 4.2%
- Brewery: Anheuser-Busch
- Location: Missouri, United States
Bud Light is so popular that it inspired
a collection of spin-off drinks, including Bud Light Seltzers, Bud Light Peels, Bud Light Platinum, and Bud Light Chelada. The beer was described by one reviewer as " water with a hint of alcohol."
monticello // Shutterstock
#9. Keystone Premium
- Average rating: 1.85 (111 votes)
- Ranking: #30,743
- Type: American Adjunct Lager
- ABV: 4.4%
- Brewery: Coors Brewing Company (Molson-Coors)
- Location: Colorado, United States
Keystone Premium is
much less popular than its lighter version—which is still derided amongst beer lovers (see #6 on this list). Critics say the fuller Keystone is "skunky," with a "metallic" taste.
Brent Hofacker // Shutterstock
#8. Busch Ice
- Average rating: 1.85 (273 votes)
- Ranking: #30,748
- Type: American Adjunct Lager
- ABV: 5.9%
- Brewery: Anheuser-Busch
- Location: Missouri, United States
Uniquely, Busch Ice
has a slightly sweet taste, which many drinkers are not fans of. This is achieved through an ice-brewing process, during which the beer is frozen to achieve a sugary taste and high ABV.
taveesak srisomthavil // Shutterstock
#7. Natural Ice
- Average rating: 1.84 (1,154 votes)
- Ranking: #30,753
- Type: American Adjunct Lager
- ABV: 5.9%
- Brewery: Anheuser-Busch
- Location: Missouri, United States
Though both beers are largely disliked by American consumers, Natural Ice has a
slight edge on its brother Natural Light due to its higher alcohol content. The beer is brewed with hops, malt, and corn at a temperature below freezing—thus the "Ice" moniker.
taveesak srisomthavil // Shutterstock
#6. Keystone Light
- Average rating: 1.84 (1,626 votes)
- Ranking: #30,754
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 4.1%
- Brewery: Coors Brewing Company (Molson-Coors)
- Location: Colorado, United States
As the name Keystone Light would suggest,
criticisms of this beer largely focus on the fact that it's very watery. The beer is popular in drinking games, where its weak taste makes it easy to drink quickly in large volumes.
MobiusDaXter // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Milwaukee's Best Light
- Average rating: 1.83 (542 votes)
- Ranking: #30,750
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 4.2%
- Brewery: Miller Brewing Co.
- Location: Wisconsin, United States
Though Milwaukee's Best Light is one of the lowest-ranked beers amongst the American public, it is favored by some judging panels, having won a silver medal at the 2006 Great American Beer Festival. In an effort to get the drink into the national spotlight, the beer was made sponsors of the 36th World Series of Poker and
a national tour of the world's largest poker table.
bogdanhoda // Shutterstock
#4. Miller 64
- Average rating: 1.83 (588 votes)
- Ranking: #30,751
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 2.8%
- Brewery: Miller Brewing Co.
- Location: Wisconsin, United States
Miller 64 is marketed as an extra-light version of the 80-calorie Miller beer. Critics say it is
so light that it is "barely beer," and even Miller Brewing describes it as just "beer-ish."
Keith Homan // Shutterstock
#3. Natural Light
- Average rating: 1.75 (1,731 votes)
- Ranking: #30,756
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 4.2%
- Brewery: Anheuser-Busch
- Location: Missouri, United States
Known fondly by American consumers as "Natty Light," this lager undergoes a longer brewing process to achieve its
low-calorie, light body. Natural Light now has a variety of offshoot products including seltzers, vodka mixes, and lemonade drinks.
Joni Hanebutt // Shutterstock
#2. Sharp's
- Average rating: 1.7 (119 votes)
- Ranking: #30,755
- Type: Low-Alcohol Beer
- ABV: 0.4%
- Brewery: Miller Brewing Co.
- Location: Wisconsin, United States
Though low-alcohol beers are generally lower in flavor than full-bodied ones, Sharp's is disliked for being
even less flavorful than its other low-alcohol competitors. The beverage premiered in 1989, with Miller boasting its "patented Ever-Cool brewing process" to achieve a beer taste with a minimal ABV.
VDB Photos // Shutterstock
#1. Budweiser Select 55
- Average rating: 1.65 (458 votes)
- Ranking: #30,757
- Type: Light Lager
- ABV: 2.4%
- Brewery: Anheuser-Busch
- Location: Missouri, United States
Budweiser Select 55 is a
55-calorie alternative to Budweiser's heavier Select original, and brewed with a caramel taste. Anheuser-Busch has been instrumental in popularizing lagers amongst American consumers for decades, after the beer style was first introduced to the U.S. thanks to German immigrants in the mid-19th century. One Beer Advocate reviewer summed this offering up thusly: "It's thin, flavorless, and odd smelling."
RozenskiP // Shutterstock
Daniel Neman • 314-340-8133
@dnemanfood on Twitter
dneman@post-dispatch.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!