Bus driver shortages are latest challenge hitting US schools

“I know I’ve had a lot of drivers that don’t believe in that and don’t want to have to deal with that,” Redford said.

For parents, school bus headaches are coming at an especially difficult time.

Monica Huff was at home in quarantine with a likely case of COVID-19 on Wednesday when she learned that her 14-year-old son’s school bus didn’t show up at his stop in suburban Houston.

“I was worried. I was scared. ... I didn’t know where he was,” she said. She felt especially helpless because she couldn't leave to get him herself without putting others at risk of infection.

Eventually she learned that the elementary-school bus driver had picked up the older kids and brought them to the high school. She was relieved to know he arrived at school, though his late start time was also a concern since he’s still making up some ground in his studies after falling behind during remote learning early last year.

“There’s enough to worry about this year with people getting angry about masks,” she said.