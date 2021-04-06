Businesses and philanthropy unite to fight racial wealth gap

According to the most recent Federal Reserve statistics available, white families have an average of $171,000 in net worth – including savings, investments and home ownership. For Black families, it's $17,600.

Economists say that closing the racial wealth gap would significantly benefit the nation as a whole. According to a McKinsey & Company report, wealth equity could raise U.S. GDP by $1.5 trillion within 10 years.

“The key to narrowing the racial health gap is to narrow the racial wealth gap,” Michelle Williams, Dean of the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, which also joined the initiative, said in a statement. “The two go hand in hand, and we will all be the beneficiaries of a more equitable and just society.”

Other companies are also working on the issue. United Airlines announced Tuesday that it will open its own flight academy to train 5,000 new pilots this decade, with plans for half of them to be women or people of color to increase diversity at the airline.