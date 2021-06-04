Calif. governor seems unlikely to lift worker mask mandate

Newsom said he was beginning to review the decision by what he called an independent board but that is one he appoints.

“We’re pleased they made progress moving in the right direction,” he said Friday.

But Newsom urged the board to keep revising its rules as infection rates fall and vaccinations increase, and he promised to keep working with management and labor “to see where we land.”

“This is the sausage-making process,” Newsom said. “As you know, it was quite an intense conversation,” referring to the previous day's meeting that saw the board first reject the new rules on a 4-3 vote but then vote again and unanimously approve them.

The vote change was prompted by realization that if the new rules weren't approved it would leave employees in workplaces subject to the current standards that require masks for all employees regardless of vaccination status, along with social distancing and partitions between employees in certain circumstances.

The new rules are an improvement but business groups want more changes, said California Chamber of Commerce policy advocate Rob Moutrie.