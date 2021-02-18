California conference in 'immunity bubble' spreads COVID-19

“As a result, we felt awesome, we felt safe. But I was wrong,” Diamandis wrote.

The production ended on Jan. 26. Two days later, a staff member tested positive.

Ultimately, 12 of 30 Abundance 360 members, four of nine Abundance 360 faculty and five of 10 staff contracted COVID-19. There were no cases among the 35 members of the professional audio-visual team who wore masks the entire time and isolated in a corner of the office.

There were immediate notifications, requests for quarantining and arrangements for contact tracing, retesting and medical care, Diamandis said.

None of the cases became serious, and “virtually all have fully recovered,” Diamandis said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times.

Culver City Assistant City Manager Jesse Mays said in a statement to the Times that the event probably violated coronavirus orders and efforts including legal action to stop it could have been taken if the city had known about it.

Mays said the city is focused on prevention and education, and there were no plans for a fine after the fact.

The original XPrize — later dubbed the Ansari XPrize — was a $10 million award offered in 1996 for the first privately financed spacecraft capable of carrying three people to reach an altitude of at least 62.1 miles (100 kilometers) twice in two weeks. It was won by the creators of SpaceShipOne in 2004.

