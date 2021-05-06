California fire victims see little payout from settlement

Bill Cook, a retired U.S. foreign service officer, lost his Paradise home in the Camp Fire, which was the deadliest and most destructive fire in California history. Cook, 70, and his family are scraping by, living in a rented home 100 miles (161 kilometers) away in Davis, where he shares a three-bedroom rental with his 68-year-old wife, Leslie, their four adult children and three grandchildren. He said his rent is triple what he paid for his mortgage in Paradise.

“They’re paying themselves very well," Cook said of the overhead costs. "They have these enormous legal costs and there’s not much to show for it.”

Officials for the trust declined to provide KQED with a list of companies it is working with and what it has paid them. But KQED’s review of documents identified more than half a dozen law firms and financial institutions that have profited from the Fire Victim Trust.

In a letter to fire victims in April, fund trustee John Trotter said it had retained Richmond, Virginia-based BrownGreer to process claims and that the firm has 300 staff members “committed to this project, including attorneys, project managers, analysts, claim reviewers, and software developers."

“My goal is to keep the cost of administration below or as close to 1% as possible,” Trotter wrote of the Fire Victim Trust.