California is awash in tax revenue and budget reflects it

While millions of low-wage earners lost their jobs and struggled to navigate the state's overwhelmed unemployment benefits system, most middle and, especially, high-income earners worked from home and kept paying taxes.

California relies heavily on the wealthiest taxpayers, who generally did well during the pandemic. That greatly boosted state revenues and provided a budget surplus.

Newsom heralded the surplus, and the economy that underlies it, as a rebuke of recent criticism of the state's purported decline — a theme pushed in recent days by news of the state's first recorded population decline and loss of a congressional seat due to reapportionment.

Speaking at a virtual breakfast on Thursday hosted by the California Chamber of Commerce, Newsom compared California to the New York Yankees, the Major League Baseball team people love to hate because of the team's historic success.

“Don't believe all those headlines of people that have been trying to take us down for decades,” Newsom said. “Someone described it like hating on the Yankees or something. That's the sort of attitude people have about California.”