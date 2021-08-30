California lawmakers vote to limit secret settlements

California's bill would not ban nondisclosure agreements in all cases. They would still be allowed to keep employees' names secret and prevent the release of any details that could identify them — but only if the employee requests them. Companies could not require employees to stay quiet.

The bill was partly in response to a case involving two Black former employees of Pinterest, the California-based social media company. The women, Ifeoma Ozoma and Aerica Shimizu Banks, filed complaints over wage discrimination and retaliation.

After settling complaints with the company, they decided to speak publicly about their experience. But Ozoma's lawyer told her she could only talk about the gender discrimination portion of her complaint because that's all that was protected under California law. Because she signed a nondisclosure agreement, she could not discuss her racial discrimination claims.

That will change if Leyva's bill becomes law.

“I’m really, really excited about it,” Ozoma said. “This kind of progress for workers is something that happens rarely, so I’m really proud of the role I played in it.”

