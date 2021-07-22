California makes change to pay unemployment benefits faster

It's possible this action will cause the state to pay people who are not eligible. In a news release, the Employment Development Department said people who get benefits when they are not eligible could have to pay those back at some point. But it is possible to waive repayment if people claim financial hardship and the overpayment was not the result of fraud.

State Assemblyman Jim Patterson, a Republican from Fresno, said the state's action is a "stunning admission that they can't do their fundamental task" of paying legitimate claims while rooting out fraud.

“Now to clear their giant backlog, they're going to take the dangerous risk of paying fraudsters, too,” Patterson said.

Since March 2020, more than 23 million people have filed unemployment claims in California, and the state has paid $160 billion in benefits. Meanwhile, more than 226,000 people are still waiting for the state to resolve their claims and pay them.

They include 57-year-old Abdulkarim Adam, who lost his job as a bus driver for a private company during the pandemic. The state stopped paying him unemployment benefits in March and never told him why, he said.